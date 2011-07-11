Sunday 11 January 2026

New Greek drug Price Bulletin now published, despite industry arguments

Pharmaceutical
11 July 2011

Following the intensive efforts of the Secretariat General of the Greek Ministry of Health, which is responsible for the pricing of medicines in the country, and the respective Directorate for Medicines and Pharmacies, the new Price Bulletin has now been uploaded on the web sites of the Ministry of Health and the Greek pharmaceutical industry association, the SFEE. Last year, the Greek government introduced draconian drug price cuts of 25% (The Pharma Letters passim.

The Ministry of Health implemented the law and more specifically Article 14 of Law 3840/2010, according to which the prices of medicines in Greece may not be lower than the average of the three lowest prices in the 22 European Union countries, said the SFEE in a press statement. Any errors will be corrected in the Corrective Price Bulletin, which must be issued within the next 20 days as provided by the law.

“It is true that the implementation of this law is a very harsh treatment and causes huge problems in the operation of the companies,” the SFEE stated, adding: “The ongoing effort to compress the prices of medicines and the one-sided focus of the State on medicines and particularly on prices, does not constitute a solution for the rationalization of health care expenditure.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze