Sunday 11 January 2026

New HRT spray now available in the UK

Pharmaceutical
15 April 2020
Hungary’s largest drugmaker Gedeon Richter (RICHT: HB) today announced the UK availability of its new hormone replace therapy (HRT), Lenzetto (estradiol spray), for symptoms of estrogen deficiency in post-menopausal women, at least six months since last menses or surgical menopause, with or without a uterus.

Estradiol spray is applied to the skin and is specifically designed to be delivered as an estrogen spray. Gedeon Richter gained licensing rights to Lenzetto from the product’s developer, Australia’s Acrux (ASX: ACR) in 2013.

Dr Kathrine Scott, medical director at Gedeon Richter UK, said: “Gedeon Richter are very pleased to be able to offer this new HRT, which we hope gives more options to healthcare professionals and women. The availability of estradiol spray means that women who are experiencing menopausal symptoms have a greater variety of potential treatments that could improve their quality of life.”

