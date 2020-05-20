New indication for Lynparza in the USA

Leading PARP blocker Lynparza (olaparib) has been approved in the USA for people with HRR gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The decision, based on results from the Phase III PROfound trial, will trigger a milestone payment of $35 million to AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) from development partner Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).

The PROfound trial, details of which are published in the New England Journal of Medicine, met its primary endpoint of radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS).