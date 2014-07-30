New indications approved in EU for Bristol-Myers/Pfizer Eliquis

The European Commission has approved US pharma majors Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Eliquis (apixaban) for the additional indications of the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), and the prevention of recurrent DVT and PE in adults.
The EC approval applies to all European Union member states as well as Iceland and Norway. Eliquis is also approved in the EU for the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in adults who have undergone elective total hip or knee replacement surgery, and for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) with one or more risk factors.
“Every year, approximately one million patients in the EU are diagnosed with VTE,” said Elliott Levy, senior vice president, head of specialty development at Bristol-Myers Squibb, adding: “Once a VTE has occurred, approximately 33% of patients may experience a recurrence within 10 years.”
