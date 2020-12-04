New longer-acting version of blockbuster schizophrenia drug

Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) pharma division, Janssen, has submitted for European approval to market PP6M - a formulation of paliperidone palmitate which can be administered every six months.

J&J wants to offer the product for the maintenance treatment of schizophrenia in adults currently using the monthly or three-monthly version of the product.

The long‑acting injectable provides a more patient-friendly twice-yearly dosing regimen, which would represent the longest dosing interval available for an antipsychotic medication in Europe.