New NICE guidance on cardiovascular treatments

Pharmaceutical
18 June 2014
Thousands of people with atrial fibrillation could be saved from strokes, disability or death because of new guidance from the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

The update highlights the need to ensure people with atrial fibrillation (AF) are offered the right treatments to reduce their chance of dying from strokes. Atrial fibrillation happens when abnormal electrical signals fire from the top chambers of the heart (the atria). The condition affects around 800,000 people in the UK; but it’s thought around 250,000 others may be undiagnosed. Symptoms can include heart palpitations, dizziness, shortness of breath and fatigue.

Mark Baker, NICE’s director of clinical practice, said: “Atrial fibrillation is a major cause of stroke because it often leads to the formation of blood clots. We know that AF increases the risk of strokes by up to five times. It’s estimated that the condition causes around 12,500 strokes each year. We also know that that around 7,000 strokes and 2,000 premature deaths could be avoided every year through effective detection and protection with anticoagulant drugs that prevent blood clots forming. Unfortunately only half of those who should be getting these drugs are. This needs to change if we are to reduce the numbers of people with AF who die needlessly or suffer life-changing disability as a result of avoidable strokes.”

