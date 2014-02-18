New NPS MedicineWise annual evaluation report indicates Australian PBS savings

The 16th NPS MedicineWise Annual Evaluation Report provides a snapshot of the organization’s progress and key achievements for the 2012-13 financial year, showing its interventions in general practitioners’ prescribing have reduced scripts for high dose statins and dementia drugs, delivering tens of millions in Prescription Benefit Scheme (PBS) savings to the Australian government.

NPS MedicineWise chief executive Lynn Weekes says the report outlines the organization’s success in creating both health and economic impacts. “I’m proud of the good work we have done in the past financial year to enable people to make the best decisions about medicines and other medical choices to achieve better health and economic outcomes,” says Dr Weekes.

The report shows that programs delivered in primary care over the past decade have had considerable health impacts in terms of improving prescribing and cardiovascular management and encouraging adherence to pharmacological treatment among patients with diabetes.