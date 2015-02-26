‘New option’ for diabetes as Sanofi receives FDA approval of Toujeo

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved French pharma major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Toujeo (insulin glargine [rDNA origin] injection, 300 U/mL), a once-daily long-acting basal insulin, to improve glycemic control in adults living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Toujeo is expected to be available in the USA at the beginning of Q2 2015.

Pierre Chancel, Senior VP, Global Diabetes, Sanofi, said: “Sanofi is proud of its long heritage in diabetes and insulin therapies, including Lantus which has supported patients in the management of their diabetes for more than a decade. With the FDA approval of Toujeo, Sanofi builds on its strong legacy and looks forward to bringing a new treatment option to people living with diabetes.”