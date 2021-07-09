New partnership to improve treatment options for neonatal sepsis

Swiss not-for-profit the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) has partnered with German firm InfectoPharm to develop improved treatment options for neonatal sepsis.

Under the terms of the collaboration, the groups will explore the use of combinations of existing antibiotics to combat the disease, a leading cause of death and disability in newborns up to 28 days old.

Neonatal sepsis is particularly dangerous for children of this age as they do not have a functioning immune system, so are less able to overcome infections.