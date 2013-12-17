Friday 9 January 2026

New Ph III data support early 2014 filing for Cubist’s ceftolozane/tazobactam

Pharmaceutical
17 December 2013

US drugmaker Cubist Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CBST) saw its shares jump 8.3% to $68 in premarket trading yesterday, when the company released positive top-line results from the pivotal Phase III clinical trial of its antibiotic candidate ceftolozane/tazobactam (also referred to as tol/taz and CXA-201) in complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI).

Ceftolozane/tazobactam, in combination with metronidazole, met the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency defined primary endpoints of statistical non-inferiority compared to meropenem (AstraZeneca’s Monan or Meronem). The primary endpoint was a clinical cure rate 26-30 days after the initiation of therapy (the Test of Cure visit).

For the FDA, the primary analysis was conducted in the Microbiological Intent-to-Treat (MITT) population; the non-inferiority margin was 10%; and the lower and upper bounds of the 95% confidence interval were -8.9% and 0.5%, respectively. For the EMA, the primary analysis population was Clinically Evaluable (CE) patients; the non-inferiority margin was 12.5%; and the lower and upper bounds of the 99% confidence interval were -4.2% and 4.3%, respectively. Results of the secondary analysis were consistent with and supportive of the primary outcome.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze