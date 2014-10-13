New Ph III data to support filing for AbbVie’s Humira in HS

US pharma company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has reported new data with its mega blockbuster arthritis drug Humira (adalimumab) that could lead to another indication for the product, which in 2013 already generated sales of $3.29 billion in the second quarter of 2014, a year-on-year rise of 26%.
AbbVie announced results from PIONEER II, a pivotal Phase III study, demonstrating the effect of Humira in reducing common clinical signs and symptoms in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), specifically the number of abscesses and inflammatory nodules. The data were presented as a late-breaking abstract at the 23rd Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) meeting in Amsterdam.
HS, sometimes referred to as "acne inversa" by dermatologists, is a chronic skin disease characterized by inflamed areas typically located around the armpits, groin, on the buttocks and under the breasts.
