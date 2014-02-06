New products boost Lundbeck’s 2013 performance

Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) has reported financials for 2013, showing that revenues increased 3% year-on-year-year to 15.26 billion Danish kroner ($2.76 billion).
Revenue was impacted by the reduced Ebixa (memantine) revenue in Europe, following the anticipated generic erosion. Reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2013 was 1,599 million kroner, down 7.4%, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.5% for the year. Profit for the period was 855 million kroner, down from 1,165 million kroner in 2012.
Providing guidance for full-year 102, Lundbeck said it expects revenues of around 13.5 billion kroner and EBIT in constant currency is expected to decline to 0.5-1.0 billion kroner in 2014 as a result of increased generic erosion and continued investment in an unprecedented number of product launches and significant costs related to the continued progress of key late-stage clinical development projects. Lundbeck shares fell 3.5% to 131.40 kroner in morning trading.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze