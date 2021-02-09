New public Foundation in Russia to purchase high-priced drugs for children with orphan diseases

The Russian government has officially approved a procedure for the purchase of some high-priced drugs for children with orphan diseases, according to recent statements by the press-service of the Russian government.
It is planned that purchases will be carried out from the funds of the recently-established “Circle of Kindness” Foundation, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
The establishment of the Foundation was the result of a recent decree signed by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin. The Foundation will accumulate funds that will be in the form of deductions of personal income tax, which is paid by the rich and superrich in Russia.
