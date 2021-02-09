Sunday 11 January 2026

New public Foundation in Russia to purchase high-priced drugs for children with orphan diseases

9 February 2021
The Russian government has officially approved a procedure for the purchase of some high-priced drugs for children with orphan diseases, according to recent statements by the press-service of the Russian government.

It is planned that purchases will be carried out from the funds of the recently-established “Circle of Kindness” Foundation, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The establishment of the Foundation was the result of a recent decree signed by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin. The Foundation will accumulate funds that will be in the form of deductions of personal income tax, which is paid by the rich and superrich in Russia.

