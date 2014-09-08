New report debunks some common perceptions of R&D productivity

The 2014 edition of the Thomson Reuters CMR Pharmaceutical R&D Factbook, published today, contains some surprising findings that debunk the commonly-held perception that R&D productivity is in decline.
The following are some of the key findings:
Global pharma sales soar: Global pharmaceutical sales reached an all-time high of around $980 billion in 2013 and are expected to rise to $1 trillion this year. However, the rate of growth declined in 2013 compared to previous years due to the expiration of patent protection on a number of blockbuster drugs in markets dominated by lower-cost generic equivalents.
Global New Molecular Entity launches – more than meets the eye: Contrary to the gloomy trend Food and Drug Administration NME approval data has projected over the past year, the number of NME first world launches in 2013 was the third-highest in the last decade, underscoring the industry’s focus on developing brand new entities on a global scale. About half of all of these drugs were specialty indicated for the treatment of cancer, pulmonary arterial hypertension and HIV. All oncology NME first-world launches in 2013 received orphan drug status.
Cancer treatment benefits from advances in precision medicine: Anti-cancer development continues to attract the highest amount of investment across all therapeutic areas, with the majority of recent approvals receiving orphan drug status from the FDA: All first-world oncology drugs launched in 2013 received orphan drug status.
By failing “fast and cheaply,” success rates rise: There has been a decline in pipeline volumes and success rates in early clinical development phases, yet there is a trend in stable success rates across the later phases. This indicates that the industry is recognizing drugs that won’t be successful early in the development process, which is increasing the success rate of more advanced drug candidates.
