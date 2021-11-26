New report focuses on cutting regulatory timelines to speed up access

Preventing regulatory delays from slowing down the journey of new medicines from laboratory to patients in Europe is the ambition behind a new report endorsed by trade associations, patient groups and other organizations.

The report, entitled Every Day Counts: Improving Regulatory Timelines to Optimise Patient Access to Innovative Oncology Therapies in Europe, is a follow-on from the Every Day Counts publication from last year.

In this instance, the focus is on the final stage of marketing authorization: the administrative process between the final opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and the final decision of the European Commission (EC).