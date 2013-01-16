New report shows major increase in pharmaceutical R&D for neglected diseases

R&D, health system capacity-strengthening efforts, and medicine donations comprise the pharmaceutical industry's holistic approach to addressing neglected diseases, according to a new report released yesterday by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA). The 2012 status report covers pharmaceutical R&D to address neglected diseases that disproportionately affect people in low- and middle-income countries.

Representing a 40% increase over 2011, the 132 R&D projects in the 2012 update focus on the following diseases prioritized by the World Health Organization's Special Program for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases (TDR): tuberculosis, malaria, human African trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness), leishmaniasis, dengue, onchocerciasis (River blindness), American trypanosomiasis (Chagas disease), schistosomiasis, leprosy and lymphatic filariasis.