New roles for Joshua Smiley and Anat Ashkenazi at Lilly, as Thomas Grein retires

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has announced that Joshua Smiley will be appointed to the post of senior vice president, finance, and treasurer effective October 1. Mr Smiley will replace Thomas Grein, who will retire in September after a 41-year career at Lilly.
Mr Smiley, who has been with Lilly for 21 years, currently serves as senior vice president, finance, and controller and chief financial officer for Lilly Research Laboratories (LRL). He will report to Derica Rice, executive vice president, global services, and chief financial officer.
Succeeding Mr Smiley will be Anat Ashkenazi, vice president, finance, and chief financial officer for Lilly Manufacturing, Global Quality and Lilly Diabetes. She has been with Lilly for 15 years.
