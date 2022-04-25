New spinout Healome Therapeutics to speed development for ocular disease drugs

The UK’s University of Birmingham has created a new spinout, Healome Therapeutics, to commercially deploy a platform that delivers a ‘pro-healing’ microenvironment for the leading causes of preventable blindness.

The company’s leading application will be in ocular surface diseases, which are notoriously challenging conditions to treat, and have progressively larger impacts on quality of life as the diseases run their course.

The Healome technology is a novel fluid-gel material that flows like a liquid, and self-structures into a thin, clear, protective layer over the surface of the eye which is gradually dispersed and cleared away by blinking over 2-8 hours (customisable depending on application).