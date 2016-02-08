New starting point of career development for medical reps discussed at China symposium

Delegates at the China Symposium for Pharmaceutical Industry Self-regulation and Career Management and Development of Medical Representatives, which was held recently in Beijing, unanimously agreed that medical representatives play an important role in connecting medical personnel with pharmaceutical companies, ensuring medical treatment effect and benefiting patients.
Hence, medical representatives should possess professional knowledge background and meet strict ethical requirements, which highlight the importance of creating a system of career management and development based on high standards.
The symposium was chaired by Wang Guihua, Secretary General of China Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (CATCM) and was attended by leaders from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) and the National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze