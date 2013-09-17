New structure announced for EMA

The European Medicines Agency has announced details of its new organizational structure. An agency statement said the changes fundamentally reorganize the EMA’s operations to support better its public and animal health mission, and its role as part of the European medicines regulatory system.

The new structure reflects a renewed focus on three key elements: how to better support the scientific work of the of the EMA committees; how to better share the knowledge and information the agency holds throughout the European Union medicines regulatory network; and how to better meet the need of the agency’s stakeholders and partners.