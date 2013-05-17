New study shows UCB's Neupro reduces NSBP in RLS patient

Leading Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) today (May 17) announced data from a double-blind, placebo-controlled study that found that Neupro (rotigotine transdermal system) reduced total nocturnal systolic blood pressure (NSBP) elevations associated with periodic limb movements during sleep (PLMS) and total PLMS in patients with idiopathic moderate-to-severe Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)/Willis-Ekbom disease. The data were presented at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society of Hypertension, May 15-18, 2013.
The data showed that rotigotine reduces PLMS and associated total nocturnal systolic blood pressure (NSBP) elevations in patients with RLS. Research has found that episodic nocturnal blood pressure excursions coincide with PLMS, possibly increasing the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease.
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