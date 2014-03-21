New survey confirms psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis patients frequently undertreated or not treated at all

A unique and extensive survey provides the first-of-its-kind multinational look into the impact psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) have on patients’ lives, revealing several areas which warrant further attention and action, including high rates of under-treatment, a mismatch between patient/physician assessment of the disease, and the desire for new treatment options.
The Multinational Assessment of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis (MAPP) survey is the largest comprehensive survey of its kind. MAPP is the first probability survey that looked at patients, regardless of whether they were under the care of a healthcare provider or member of a patient advocacy organization, and also included the physician perspective. The survey explored the impact of psoriasis and PsA on disease-related quality of life (QoL), physician-patient relationship, unmet treatment need and patients’ satisfaction with current medical care and therapies.
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