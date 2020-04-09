Thursday 23 April 2026

New task force to manage COVID-19 efforts in Europe

Pharmaceutical
9 April 2020
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The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has set out guiding principles for its newly-formed COVID-19 EMA pandemic Task Force (COVID-ETF).

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