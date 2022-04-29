Sunday 11 January 2026

New three-year data show Roche's Evrysdi improves survival in SMA babies

Pharmaceutical
29 April 2022
roche_basel_large-1

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) today announced new three-year data from the FIREFISH study, including one-year data from the open label extension, reinforcing the long-term efficacy and safety of Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with symptomatic Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The data showed an estimated 91% of infants (n=58) treated with Evrysdi were alive after three years of treatment.

The Evrysdi-treated infants continued to improve or maintain motor functions, including the ability to swallow, sit without support, stand with support and walk while holding on, between two and three years of treatment. Without treatment, children with Type 1 SMA are never able to sit without support. The study also showed overall continued reductions in serious adverse events (SAEs) and hospitalizations over time.

Roche leads the clinical development of Evrysdi as part of a collaboration with the SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT). Having entered the market in late 2020, Evrysdi brought in over $500 million sales in 2021.

