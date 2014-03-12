New wave of technology drives breakthrough approaches in Life Sciences commercial operations, says IMS

Life sciences companies are aggressively embracing new technology-driven approaches to commercialize their products and reduce operating costs, according to a new report issued today by the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics.
The current technology wave in life sciences – including cloud-based business intelligence applications and storage, embedded analytics and systems integration – has the potential to drive transformational change over the next three years in overall healthcare system efficiency and the effectiveness of treatments. The availability and adoption of secure, healthcare-specific tools and services are key to accelerating that opportunity and deriving greater value from new, expanded sources of health information to optimize patient outcomes.
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