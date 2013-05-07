New York parents charge Pfizer for concealing true risks of birth defects linked to Zoloft

A law suit against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), for the permanent and devastating injuries their minor son suffered from birth defects allegedly caused by the firm’s prescription antidepressant Zoloft (sertraline), that was prescribed to the mother during her pregnancy, has been launched by the boy’s parents, Kori and Jami Wolcott, residents of Rochester, New York, according to law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein.

Kori Wolcott's physician prescribed Zoloft during her pregnancy. In March 2003, the Wolcott's son, CW, was born with multiple congenital birth defects and malformations, including severe aortic valve stenosis, which is an aortic valve disorder consisting of a narrowing of the aorta causing obstruction of blood flow from leaving the heart to the body.

Complications of the disease include shortness of breath, fainting, chest pain, and potentially fatal heart failure. In August 2003, baby CW underwent surgery to enlarge his narrowed heart valve. Despite the surgery, CW's aortic valve stenosis is a permanent condition with which he will struggle for the rest of his life. His heart has and must be continually monitored by specialists. He is at an increased risk for future heart problems requiring surgery such as valve replacement.