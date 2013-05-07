Friday 9 January 2026

New York parents charge Pfizer for concealing true risks of birth defects linked to Zoloft

Pharmaceutical
7 May 2013

A law suit against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), for the permanent and devastating injuries their minor son suffered from birth defects allegedly caused by the firm’s prescription antidepressant Zoloft (sertraline), that was prescribed to the mother during her pregnancy, has been launched by the boy’s parents, Kori and Jami Wolcott, residents of Rochester, New York, according to law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein.

Kori Wolcott's physician prescribed Zoloft during her pregnancy. In March 2003, the Wolcott's son, CW, was born with multiple congenital birth defects and malformations, including severe aortic valve stenosis, which is an aortic valve disorder consisting of a narrowing of the aorta causing obstruction of blood flow from leaving the heart to the body.

Complications of the disease include shortness of breath, fainting, chest pain, and potentially fatal heart failure. In August 2003, baby CW underwent surgery to enlarge his narrowed heart valve. Despite the surgery, CW's aortic valve stenosis is a permanent condition with which he will struggle for the rest of his life. His heart has and must be continually monitored by specialists. He is at an increased risk for future heart problems requiring surgery such as valve replacement.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze