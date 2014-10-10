Thursday 8 January 2026

New Zealand approval of Novartis multiproduct proposal

Pharmaceutical
10 October 2014

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has announced the approval of an agreement with the local subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) involving the listing of nine new products and amendments to the listing of seven other products, details of which can be found below. This proposal was the subject of a consultation letter of August 7.

In summary, the effect of the decision is that, effective November 1, the following products will be listed on the Pharmaceutical Schedule:

  • deferasirox dispersible tablets (Exjade) for patients with chronic iron overload due to congenital inherited anemias;
  • everolimus tablets (Afinitor) for patients with subependymal giant cell astrocytomas (SEGAs - a form of brain tumor);
  • fingolimod capsules (Gilenya) for patients with multiple sclerosis;
  • glycopyrronium powder for inhalation (Seebri Breezhaler) for patients with the respiratory condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD);
  • indacaterol powder for inhalation (Onbrez Breezhaler) for patients with COPD;
  • nilotinib capsules (Tasigna) for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia;
  • omalizumab injections (Xolair) for patients with severe persistent allergic asthma;
  • rivastigmine transdermal patches (Exelon) as a second-line treatment for patients with dementia; and
  • tobramycin solution for inhalation (Tobi) for patients with cystic fibrosis.

