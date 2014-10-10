New Zealand approval of Novartis multiproduct proposal

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has announced the approval of an agreement with the local subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) involving the listing of nine new products and amendments to the listing of seven other products, details of which can be found below. This proposal was the subject of a consultation letter of August 7.
In summary, the effect of the decision is that, effective November 1, the following products will be listed on the Pharmaceutical Schedule:
deferasirox dispersible tablets (Exjade) for patients with chronic iron overload due to congenital inherited anemias;
everolimus tablets (Afinitor) for patients with subependymal giant cell astrocytomas (SEGAs - a form of brain tumor);
fingolimod capsules (Gilenya) for patients with multiple sclerosis;
glycopyrronium powder for inhalation (Seebri Breezhaler) for patients with the respiratory condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD);
indacaterol powder for inhalation (Onbrez Breezhaler) for patients with COPD;
nilotinib capsules (Tasigna) for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia;
omalizumab injections (Xolair) for patients with severe persistent allergic asthma;
rivastigmine transdermal patches (Exelon) as a second-line treatment for patients with dementia; and
tobramycin solution for inhalation (Tobi) for patients with cystic fibrosis.
