New Zealand decision on proposal for various Novartis products

Following a public consultation, New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC yesterday announced the approval of an agreement with the local subsidiary of Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) for Neoral, Aclasta, Zometa and Risedronate Sandoz. This was the subject of a consultation letter dated September 27, 2012.

In summary, the effect of the decision is that:

• From January 1, 2013, the price and subsidy of cyclosporin 25mg, 50mg and 100mg

capsules (Neoral) will be reduced;