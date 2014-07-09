New Zealand proposes contestable fund for medicines for rare disorders

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC will be running a commercial process to fund medicines for rare disorders – a request for proposals (RFP). The objective of this process is to improve patients’ access to medicines for rare disorders.

The release of the draft RFP and consultation letter follows a discussion on the scope and shape of the fund, and the type of medicines it might cover. The agency is now seeking feedback on the contents and process outlined in the draft RFP before proceeding to the next stage, which would be actively seeking proposals from pharmaceutical suppliers.

New Zealand pharmaceutical regulation: Key points