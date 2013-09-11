New Zealand reaches agreement with Sanofi to fund ALS drug

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has announce the approval of an agreement with the local subsidiary of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) to fund Rilutek (riluzole) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as motor neurone disease) from October 1, 2013 subject to the restrictions outlined below.

The proposal was the subject of a consultation letter dated August 8, 2013 which can be found on PHARMAC’s website at www.pharmac.health.nz/news/item/riluzole-for-motor-neurone-disease

Details of the decision