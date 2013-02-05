New Zealand takes significant step towards national hospital medicines list

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency, PHARMAC, has taken a further major step towards forming a national list of hospital medicines that will be available nationwide. The full list is due to be published on July 1, 2013, and will consist of 16 therapeutic groups, made up of around 2,500 medicines.
PHARMAC has now approved the first two therapeutic groups – cardiology and rheumatology treatments. Chief executive Steffan Crausaz says the announcement of these therapeutic groups is a significant step towards the full national list. “The objective of the national list is to standardize access to hospital medicines throughout
New Zealand,” says Mr Crausaz.
The national lists will also ensure prescribing and funding criteria for hospital medicines are the same as for community medicines.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze