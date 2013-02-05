New Zealand takes significant step towards national hospital medicines list

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency, PHARMAC, has taken a further major step towards forming a national list of hospital medicines that will be available nationwide. The full list is due to be published on July 1, 2013, and will consist of 16 therapeutic groups, made up of around 2,500 medicines.

PHARMAC has now approved the first two therapeutic groups – cardiology and rheumatology treatments. Chief executive Steffan Crausaz says the announcement of these therapeutic groups is a significant step towards the full national list. “The objective of the national list is to standardize access to hospital medicines throughout

New Zealand,” says Mr Crausaz.

The national lists will also ensure prescribing and funding criteria for hospital medicines are the same as for community medicines.