New Zealand updates on Tracleer and sildenafil listing

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has announced the approval of an agreement with the local subsidiary of Swiss biotech firm Actelion (SIX: ATLN) in relation to bosentan (Tracleer). This was the subject of a consultation letter dated 1 October 2012.

In summary, the effect of the decision is:

• The subsidy and delisting protection periods for the Tracleer brand of bosentan have been extended; and

• The rebate levels that apply to the Tracleer have been adjusted.