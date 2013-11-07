New Zealand views addition of rotavirus, varicella vaccines to national immunization schedule

A vaccine for the gastric infection rotavirus and protection from varicella for the most vulnerable people are among proposed changes to the national immunization schedule on which New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency, PHARMAC, is seeking feedback.

Rotavirus and varicella vaccines are not currently funded, says PHARMAC’s Medical Director Peter Moodie. Already, 14 vaccines are funded in New Zealand and PHARMAC is managing the national contracting process for the first time, including looking at options for widening access to existing vaccines or listing new ones.