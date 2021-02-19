Newly-merged Binnopharm Group to hold largest portfolio in Russia

Moscow’s Sistema, an investment company, has launched a new pharmaceutical holding company, Binnopharm Group, together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The new group will include large Russian pharmaceutical firm Sintez and Alium, Sistema’s high-tech pharmaceuticals holding with a major manufacturing presence in Moscow and the Moscow region.

Alium was created through the merger of Binnopharm, a pharmaceuticals company established by Sistema in 2006, and OBL Pharm, a leading Russian pharmaceutical firm.