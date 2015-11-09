News briefs from ACR meeting

The Annual Meeting of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) taking place in San Francisco, USA, saw presentation of a plethora of new data over the weekend, which is included the following reports.

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) announced new results for Cosentyx (secukinumab) showing no further progression in joint damage in 84% of patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA). In addition, Cosentyx maintained a treatment response in joint and skin disease, physical function and quality of life in patients over two years of treatment.

These results from the FUTURE 1 study represent the longest Cosentyx Phase III study in PsA to date. Responses in joint and skin disease, physical function, and quality of life at Week 24, were maintained over two years. After two years of treatment, 67% of patients (n=202) treated with Cosentyx 150mg achieved the standard treatment goal of an ACR 20 response (American College of Rheumatology response criteria). In addition, 84% of patients showed no further progression in joint damage as shown by x-ray assessment. Cosentyx was well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with that observed in previous studies.