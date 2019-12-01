News review for the week ending November 29

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell, Editor
Swiss pharma giant Novartis set the scene in M&A news, announcing a $9.7 billion acquisition of US biotech firm The Medicines Company and its cholesterol-lowerer inclisiran. Clinical trials news featured ChemoCentryx, which saw its shares triple on Tuesday after reporting strong Phase III results with its ANCA vasculitis drug candidate avacopan. Last week also saw a second sickle cell disease drug approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, this time Global Blood Therapeutics’ Oxbryta (voxelotor). Meanwhile, Hutchinson China MediTech, also known as Chi-Med, gained approval and price listing for its Elunate for advanced colorectal cancer in China.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze