Nexelis acquires GSK vaccines lab and signs strategic agreement

22 January 2021
Contract research organization Nexelis has signed an asset purchase agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) to acquire its GCLP-certified clinical bioanalytical laboratory located in Marburg, Germany.

A team of around 80 scientists and analysts based in Marburg will be transferred to Nexelis but will maintain a strong relationship with GSK and will support the development of its future vaccine candidates through a five-year strategic collaborative agreement.

"This transaction is a determining step in the establishment of Nexelis as an unrivaled global vaccine player"This deal enables Nexelis to expand its global footprint as well as its immunology-centric assay development and high-throughput clinical testing capacities. It is the fifth acquisition in the last three years by the firm, which is an Ampersand Capital Partners portfolio company.

