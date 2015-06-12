NHS England agrees much more funding for new drug treatments for hepatitis C

In what will be the National Health Service’s’ single largest investment in new treatments this year, NHS England this week announced the budget will be increased to £190 million ($289.6 million) for new virological cures for hepatitis C, from the around £40 million which began last year.

Thousands of patients in England with cirrhosis caused by the hepatitis C virus will now be able to access new treatment options to prevent further damage to the liver, including the potential of end stage liver disease or cancer. The hepatitis C virus affects the liver’s ability to function and is most commonly a result of the use of infected needles by intravenous drug users.

Running parallel tendering process