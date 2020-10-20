NIBSC selected by CEPI to test coronavirus vaccines globally

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) today announced that the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) will play a key role in evaluating vaccines that have been developed for COVID-19.

The Institute is one of seven partner laboratories that have been selected by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to form a centralized laboratory to standardize the measurement of immune responses generated by multiple COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Samples from volunteers participating in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials will be tested in its labs as well as samples from pre-clinical studies.

The UK scientists will be evaluating antibody responses and T-cell responses alongside other partner laboratories that are all using the same methods and biological reference materials. This will ensure that data are obtained in a consistent way so that the results for different vaccine candidates can be directly compared.