NICE backs Takeda's Takhzyro in HAE

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), the health technology appraisal body in England and Wales, has issued its Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) recommending Takhzyro (lanadelumab) subcutaneous injection as an option for preventing recurrent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) and the NICE came to a commercial agreement following the approval of the product by the European Medicines Agency in November, 2018.

Covenient option