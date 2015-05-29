NICE consults on draft guidance for types of arthritis that affect the spine

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has today published draft guidance on TNF-alpha inhibitors for treating some types of inflammatory arthritis that affect the spine.
The guidance covers Humira (adalimumab) from AbbVie, Enbrel (etanercept) from Pfizer, infliximab (known as Remicade from Merck & Co; and biosimilars Inflectra from Hospira and Remsima from Celltrion), Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) from UCB Pharma and Simponi (golimumab) from Merck & Co.
The draft guidance re-affirms previous NICE guidance recommending adalimumab, etanercept and golimumab as treatment options for adults with ankylosing spondylitis. The draft guidance also now recommends certolizumab pegol as an additional treatment option for adults with anklylosing spondylitis. Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis is also covered by the draft guidance and adalimumab, certolizumab pegol and etanercept are provisionally recommended as treatment options for adults with this condition.
