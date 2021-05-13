NICE decides not to recommend ozanimod for people with relapsing MS on the NHS

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has made the final decision not to recommend ozanimod – a new, oral treatment for people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) – on the National Health Service (NHS).

In January this year, the NICE delivered a negative verdict on Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) novel multiple sclerosis drug, Zeposia (ozanimod, saying that “ozanimod's effect on the progression of disability is unclear.” The health technology assessor said that the cost-effectiveness estimates for Zeposia were uncertain, due to limitations in the available evidence, and that it could not therefore recommend its use.

MS Society disappointed