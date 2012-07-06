NICE draft guidance continues negative on Roche's Avastin for metastatic breast cancer

Final draft guidance published today (July 6) by the UK’s drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) does not recommend Swiss drug major Roche’s (RGO: SIX) Avastin (bevacizumab), when used in combination with capecitabine (Xeloda, also from Roche), as a treatment for a particular set of people with metastatic breast cancer. This confirms an earlier negative draft guidance (The Pharma Letter April 18).

The NICE is appraising bevacizumab (in combination with capecitabine) for the first-line treatment of metastatic breast cancer in people for whom treatment with other chemotherapy options including taxanes or anthracyclines is not considered appropriate.