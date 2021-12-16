Monday 12 January 2026

NICE final guidance backs Angelini's Ontozry for focal-onset seizures

16 December 2021
The UK’s National Institute of Heath and Care Excellence (NICE) has published its final technology appraisal guidance (TAG) for Ontozry (cenobamate), a treatment for focal onset seizures in uncontrolled epilepsy from Arvelle Therapeutics, a unit of privately-held Italian drugmaker Angelini Pharma.

Cenobamate is recommended as an option for treating focal onset seizures with or without secondary generalized seizures in adults with drug-resistant epilepsy that has not been adequately controlled with at least two antiseizure medicines. It is recommended only if it is used as an add-on treatment, after at least one other add-on treatment has not controlled seizures, and treatment is started in a tertiary epilepsy service.

Epilepsy is a serious condition that affects one in 100 people in the UK and only 52% of those with condition are seizure free. People with uncontrolled seizures are more likely to experience co-morbidities, social stigmatization and poor quality of life.

