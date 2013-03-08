Thursday 8 January 2026

NICE green light for earlier use of Bristol-Myers' Orencia

Pharmaceutical
8 March 2013

The UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) now recommends the National Health Service use of US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Orencia (abatacept) in combination with methotrexate as an option for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults whose disease has responded inadequately to two conventional disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), including methotrexate.

This recommendation enables the use of abatacept earlier in the treatment pathway providing physicians with greater treatment options and benefitting the patients who suffer from this disabling chronic disease, the company notes.

The NICE currently recommends a group of medicines represented primarily by anti-TNFs as first-line biologic treatment of RA following the failure of conventional DMARDs. As a T-cell co-stimulation blocker, abatacept acts differently than the anti-TNFs and has demonstrated robust short term and long term efficacy and safety data. During the review process of abatacept IV, the NICE Appraisal Committee heard from clinical specialists and patient experts who emphasised the importance of having a choice of treatments for people whose disease has not responded adequately to initial treatment with conventional DMARDs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze