NICE holds second consultation on Alimta for lung cancer maintenance

The UK’s drugs watchdog the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is holding a second consultation on draft guidance for Alimta (pemetrexed) from US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

The NICE recently published a Final Appraisal Determination (FAD), not recommending pemetrexed for the maintenance treatment of lung cancer ( The Pharma Letter June 13). During the appeal process a procedural error was identified relating to the release of the evidence review group’s exploratory amendments to the manufacturer’s model. As a consequence, the FAD has been retracted and, instead, an Appraisal Consultation Document (ACD) has been released for public consultation.