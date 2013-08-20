NICE holds second consultation on Alimta for lung cancer maintenance

The UK’s drugs watchdog the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is holding a second consultation on draft guidance for Alimta (pemetrexed) from US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).
The NICE recently published a Final Appraisal Determination (FAD), not recommending pemetrexed for the maintenance treatment of lung cancer ( The Pharma Letter June 13). During the appeal process a procedural error was identified relating to the release of the evidence review group’s exploratory amendments to the manufacturer’s model. As a consequence, the FAD has been retracted and, instead, an Appraisal Consultation Document (ACD) has been released for public consultation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze