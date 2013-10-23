NICE issues final guidance on Jetrea

The UK’s National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published final guidance recommending Jetrea (ocriplasmin) from Belgium-based biopharma firm ThromboGenics (Euronext Brussels: THR:BR).

Jetera is an option for treating some people with the rare eye condition, vitreomacular traction. Vitreomacular traction occurs when the vitreous, the gel-like substance in the eye, pulls abnormally on the retina, the light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the inner eye, which is responsible for processing visual images. The pulling of the gel disturbs the retina, causing swelling and distorted vision, and sometimes a hole in the macular area. It can occur as a result of ageing.

NICE has recommended ocriplasmin as an option for treating vitreomacular traction in adults, only if an epiretinal membrane is not present, and they have a stage II macular hole (full thickness with a diameter of 400 micrometres or less) and/or they have severe symptoms.