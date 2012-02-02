NICE issues negative guidance for Zytiga

UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has issued new draft guidance not recommending the use of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen’s Zytiga (abiraterone) in combination with prednisone or prednisolone for the treatment of castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer that has progressed on or after docetaxel-containing therapy.
This is the second prostate cancer treatment that the NICE has turned down. Last month the agency issued a final negative decision on French drug major Sanofi’s Jevtana (cabazitaxel; The Pharma Letter January 12).
The Zytiga draft guidance has been issued for consultation; it has not been issued to the National Health Service, the NICE said, adding that, until final guidance is issued, NHS bodies should make decisions locally on the funding of specific treatments. Once NICE issues its final guidance on a technology, it replaces local recommendations across the country.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze