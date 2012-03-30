NICE recommendations on Bayer's Xarelto and Amgen Xgeva's for UK NHS use

Following the receipt of further evidence from Bayer HealthCare, a unit of German drugmaker Bayer (BAY: DE), of the clinical and cost effectiveness of its Xarelto (rivaroxaban), UK drug watchdog the National Institute of Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) this morning published final draft guidance recommending the drug as an option for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in people with atrial fibrillation.
Rivaroxaban has a UK marketing authorization for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation who have one or more risk factors such as congestive heart failure, hypertension, aged 75 years or older, diabetes mellitus, prior stroke or transient ischemic attack. The draft guidance is now with consultees.
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