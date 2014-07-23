NICE recommends Amitiza to treat long-term, painful constipation

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Amitiza (lubiprostone) from US biopharma firm Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SCMP) as a treatment option for chronic idiopathic constipation in adults.

This type of constipation is very common, affecting people over a prolonged period of time. Intense abdominal pain is a common symptom and severe cases can affect a person’s physical and mental health. Lubiprostone relieves symptoms by increasing the sliminess of the bowel lining. The new NICE guidance is for adults who have tried at least two laxatives at the highest tolerated recommended doses for at least six months, but who have not seen an improvement in their symptoms.

Amitiza offers new treatment option in UK